Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Industrial Output Rises but Consumption, Investment Drop in March

Written: 2022-04-29 08:37:20Updated: 2022-04-29 11:45:43

Industrial Output Rises but Consumption, Investment Drop in March

Photo : KBS News

Industrial output rebounded after drops of two straight months, but consumption and investment decreased in March.

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the nation's overall industrial production increased one-point-five percent on-month in March.

The country's overall output rebounded after declining zero-point-three percent in both January and February.

Production in the mining and manufacturing industries increased one-point-three percent from a month earlier, while service sector output rose one-point-five percent on-month.

However, retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, dropped zero-point-five percent from a month earlier.

Capital investment slipped two-point-nine percent on-month in March.

The composite coincident indicator measuring the current phase of the business cycle fell by zero-point-two percentage points on-month to 102-point-four in March, the first fall in six months.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >