Industrial Output Rises but Consumption, Investment Drop in March

Photo : KBS News

Industrial output rebounded after drops of two straight months, but consumption and investment decreased in March.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the nation's overall industrial production increased one-point-five percent on-month in March.The country's overall output rebounded after declining zero-point-three percent in both January and February.Production in the mining and manufacturing industries increased one-point-three percent from a month earlier, while service sector output rose one-point-five percent on-month.However, retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, dropped zero-point-five percent from a month earlier.Capital investment slipped two-point-nine percent on-month in March.The composite coincident indicator measuring the current phase of the business cycle fell by zero-point-two percentage points on-month to 102-point-four in March, the first fall in six months.