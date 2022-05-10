National Security Advisers of S. Korea, US Hold First Talks on Biden's Trip, N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The national security advisers of South Korea and the United States held phone talks on Thursday to discuss President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to Seoul.The White House said in a press release on Thursday that U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a telephone conversation with his South Korean counterpart Kim Sung-han.The phone talks mark the first between the two since Kim took office earlier this week.The White House said Sullivan congratulated Kim on his appointment and they jointly noted that the meeting between President Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol is an opportunity to highlight the strength and breadth of the modern U.S.-South Korea alliance.The two sides condemned the North's ballistic missile launches, including Thursday's launches, as a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.The security advisers committed to maintaining close coordination to address the threats posed by the North and to advance their shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.President Biden is scheduled to visit South Korea next Friday and hold summit talks with President Yoon the next day.