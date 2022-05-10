Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Presidential National Security Office Slams N. Korea's Missile Launches

Written: 2022-05-13 10:07:06Updated: 2022-05-13 14:55:24

Presidential National Security Office Slams N. Korea's Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential National Security Office(NSO) has strongly condemned North Korea's latest launch of ballistic missiles, calling them a serious provocation.

The NSO held a meeting at the crisis management center at the presidential office on Thursday, chaired by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han.

The meeting was held after the Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected three short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang toward the East Sea at 6:29 p.m. on Thursday.

The NSO said it received a briefing on the launches from the JCS and checked the military's joint readiness posture with the U.S.

It added that the participants of the meeting strongly condemned the missile launches, pointing out that the repeated launches are provocative acts that escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, and pose a serious threat to global peace and security.

The NSO also criticized the North’s continuing provocations with ballistic missiles launches, neglecting the lives and safety of its people even after the outbreak of COVID-19.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >