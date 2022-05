Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics is reportedly in talks with foundry clients about raising chipmaking prices by up to 20 percent this year.Bloomberg issued the report on Friday, citing an unidentified source familiar with the matter.The report said Samsung has already completed negotiations with some of its clients, adding the hike is part of move to raise prices to cover rising materials and logistics costs.Bloomberg said chip prices are likely to rise about 15 to 20 percent depending on the product and will apply from the second half of this year.Samsung reportedly did not respond to a related inquiry from the news agency.