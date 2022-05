Photo : KBS News

Domestic sales of diesel-powered vehicles plunged by more than 40 percent on-year in the first quarter.According to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association on Sunday, the number of diesel-fueled cars sold at home from January to March came to 43-thousand-517, down 41-point-five percent from a year earlier.Diesel cars accounted for 13-point-five percent in the local market in the first quarter, the lowest since 2008, when it marked 18-point-five percent.The drop is attributed to the growing popularity of eco-friendly vehicles and soaring diesel prices, which outstripped the price of gasoline at local gas stations for the first time in 14 years last week.Under the circumstances, five local automakers are reducing the portion of diesel-powered cars, selling just 16 models in the first quarter, compared to 40 in 2018.