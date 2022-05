Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays has shown a solid performance after a comeback from a ten-day injury.Ryu took the mound for the first time since mid-April in a match against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday.The left-hander allowed one run on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts and left the mound at the bottom of the fifth inning with the game tied at 1-1. The Blue Jays won 5 to 1.With the solid performance, Ryu's earned run average (ERA) is now down to nine from 13-point-50.Ryu was out for about four weeks due to left forearm inflammation.