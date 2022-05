Photo : KBS News

Starting Monday, Pfizer's COVID-19 oral treatment Paxlovid will be available to people aged 12 or older with underlying medical conditions.The government also said that the antiviral pill Lagevrio, developed by U.S. firm Merck Sharp & Dohme, will be available to people aged 18 or older with underlying medical conditions from Monday.The people in the age group with underlying conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, or chronic illnesses of the kidney or lungs can now take these oral pills.Eligible individuals can be prescribed the pills if they are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 by a rapid antigen test at a clinic or hospital.Until now, COVID-19 treatment pills have been administered to those with compromised immune systems, those aged 60 and above and people aged 40 or older with underlying conditions.