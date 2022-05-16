Menu Content

New Unif. Minister Urges N. Korea to Respond to COVID-19 Cooperation Invitation

Written: 2022-05-16 18:43:45Updated: 2022-05-16 18:49:23

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s new minister on inter-Korean affairs says the Yoon government will actively seek cross-border cooperation in quarantine efforts, expressing concern over a rapid spread of fever feared to be COVID-19 in North Korea.  

In his inauguration speech on Monday, unification minister Kwon Young-se stressed “unconditional cooperation” with the North on humanitarian matters, such as medical services and COVID-19 quarantine, apart from political considerations. 

Kwon also urged the North to respond to Seoul's invitation so that damages suffered by the North Korean people would be limited. 

The new minister’s message came as Pyongyang has yet to confirm receipt of the unification ministry’s message, which requested a working-level meeting to discuss the provision of needed medical supplies, equipment as well as expertise learned from the South's quarantine experience.

Mentioning recent ballistic missile launches by the North, minister Kwon also emphasized practical and flexible approaches in easing tension on the Korean Peninsula and helping ordinary citizens in the North.
