N. Korea Reports 89,500 More Fever Cases, No New Deaths

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's daily new fever cases, suspected to be COVID-19, stayed below 100-thousand for a second day.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 89-thousand-500 more people with fever symptoms in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Saturday.The daily tally rose by some 980 from a day ago, but remained below 100-thousand for the second consecutive day.The North appears to have added no new deaths as the headquarters did not release the relevant tally.The KCNA said that more than three-point-44 million cumulative cases have been reported since late April, and more than three-point-26 million of them recovered with some 186-thousand receiving treatment.Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received a briefing on the anti-viral efforts in a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Saturday.In the meeting, the politburo reportedly made a positive evaluation of the pandemic situation being controlled and improved across the country and discussed the issues of continuously stabilizing and improving the overall anti-epidemic situation.