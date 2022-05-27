N. Korea Reports 89,500 More Fever Cases, No New Deaths

North Korea's daily new fever cases, suspected to be COVID-19, stayed below 100-thousand for a second day.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 89-thousand-500 more people with fever symptoms in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The daily tally rose by some 980 from a day ago, but remained below 100-thousand for the second consecutive day.
The North appears to have added no new deaths as the headquarters did not release the relevant tally.
The KCNA said that more than three-point-44 million cumulative cases have been reported since late April, and more than three-point-26 million of them recovered with some 186-thousand receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received a briefing on the anti-viral efforts in a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Saturday.
In the meeting, the politburo reportedly made a positive evaluation of the pandemic situation being controlled and improved across the country and discussed the issues of continuously stabilizing and improving the overall anti-epidemic situation.