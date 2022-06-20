KMA: Monsoon Rains Forecast Nationwide from Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains are forecast nationwide starting Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Wednesday, the rains will be caused by the combined effects of a mid-sized low pressure system passing through the northern part of the central region and a stationary front moving up from the south.While the rains will continue through Friday nationwide, parts of the southern region will be affected until Saturday morning.Thirty to 100 millimeters of precipitation are expected in the Seoul metropolitan area, the Chungcheong region, and parts of the Gyeongsang provinces. Over 120 millimeters are forecast for parts of northern Gyeonggi Province, western Gangwon Province, the Jeolla region, and Jeju Island.A heat wave is projected for the weekend as the nation begins to be affected by a high pressure system and increased humidity.Monsoon rains are again expected to hit the central region between next Tuesday and Thursday, due to another meeting of a low pressure system vortex and a stationary front.