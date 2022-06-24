Pres. Yoon Requests Confirmation Hearing Reports for Cabinet Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has asked the National Assembly to send its confirmation hearing reports for his nominees for health and education ministers as well as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS).The president’s request on Thursday came after the National Assembly’s failure to hold confirmation hearings for education minister nominee Park Soon-ae, health minister nominee Kim Seung-hee and JCS Chairman nominee Kim Seung-kyum as rival parties locked horns over the formation of standing committees.The presidential office has set a deadline of June 29, implying that if the reports are not sent by then, the president will proceed to appoint the candidates without parliamentary approval.By law, all Cabinet nominees must undergo a confirmation hearing, but only the prime minister requires approval from parliamentary.Yoon is expected to decide whether to appoint the nominees after returning from a NATO summit in Spain next week.