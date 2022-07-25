Conflict Escalating Within Police Force over Interior Ministry's Police Bureau Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Conflict is again escalating within the police force following a meeting of senior police officials on Saturday to discuss protesting the planned launch of a police bureau under the interior ministry.Before daybreak on Sunday, Acting Commissioner General of the National Police Agency Yoon Hee-keun put Ryu Sam-young, a senior superintendent who led the Saturday meeting, on the waiting list for a new assignment in an apparent disciplinary action.Ryu denounced the move, saying the action clearly shows why the interior minister should not have any authority over personnel management. The statement appeared to imply that the abrupt measure to reassign him was an order from interior minister Lee Sang-min, who had warned the senior police officials about holding Saturday’s meeting.Also on Sunday, the National Police Agency began inspecting 56 meeting participants, saying the participants had violated their obligations as subordinates under the Civil Service Act by not following the top brass’ orders to break up Saturday’s meeting.This comes as front-line officers, including police station chiefs, are planning to hold their own meetings on protesting the idea of establishing a supervisory bureau under the interior ministry.Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol said he believes the interior ministry and the National Police Agency will handle measures appropriately with regard to the latest protests.