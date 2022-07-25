N. Korea Claims New Fever Cases Fall to 30

Photo : KBS News

North Korea claimed that its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 fell to 30.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that around 30 new fever-related patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Monday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said that about 110 patients recovered during the same period.On Monday, the North said the tally fell below 100 for the first time since May 12, when the regime began to release daily tallies.North Korea did not mention new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.According to the most recent update on July 6, the KCNA said that one new death was reported the previous day, raising the death toll to 74 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.Cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to over four-point-77 million, with North Korean authorities claiming that all but 260 people have fully recovered.However, many experts say Pyongyang's statistics lack credibility as the number of deaths is far too low considering the reported caseload.