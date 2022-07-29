Lee Jae-myung Wins Landslide 1st Round Victory to Elect New DP Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Lee Jae-myung won a landslide victory in the first round of voting to elect the new chair of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday.Lee, the party's former presidential candidate, secured 74-point-81 percent of the votes in the polls held in Gangwon Province, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.Rep. Park Yong-jin came in second with 20-point-31 percent, and Rep. Kang Hoon-sik was third with four-point-88 percent.The polls were conducted from Wednesday to Friday among nearly 47-thousand DP members who pay party dues in the regions. About 20-thousand, or 44-point-one percent of the eligible voters participated in the vote.The DP plans to release regional poll results in the same way – Jeju and Incheon on Sunday; Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province on August 13; Daejeon and Sejong on August 14; North Jeolla Province on August 20; Gwangju and South Jeolla Province on August 21; and Seoul and Gyeonggi Province on August 27.The party will then hold a national convention on August 28 to elect a new leader.