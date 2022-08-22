Menu Content

Domestic

Conditions for Health Insurance Registration of Foreign Dependents to Tighten

Written: 2022-08-24 11:40:00Updated: 2022-08-24 15:41:00

Photo : YONHAP News

Spouses and children of foreign workers who don't reside in South Korea are likely to face a hurdle when seeking to be covered by the state health insurance. 

According to the health ministry and the National Health Insurance Service on Wednesday, the government is considering tightening the conditions applied to insurance benefits extended to dependents of foreigners who are insured as employed subscribers.

The government is highly likely to grant dependent status only to foreigners who stay in the nation for more than six months.

Currently, both citizens and foreigners insured as employed subscribers can register family members as dependents if they meet certain requirements, including income levels.

Last Friday, the health ministry unveiled plans to improve the criteria for granting dependent status to foreigners amid criticism that some insured foreigners had family members travel to South Korea when beset by illness despite not actually residing here.
