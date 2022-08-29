2021 Saw Another Surplus in National Health Insurance Balance Concerning Foreigners

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest government data on national health insurance usage by foreign residents shows that contributions by the demographic once again outweighed benefits received last year.According to the National Health Insurance Service(NHIS) on Wednesday, the fiscal balance concerning foreign subscribers to the state health insurance program posted a surplus last year to repeat the trend of previous years.Combined contributions to the NHIS by foreigners in the country and Korean nationals residing overseas totaled some one-point-five trillion won in 2021, while the value of benefits received came to roughly 500 billion won less.The latest figure contrasted with persistent speculation that foreign “freeloaders” are abusing the system by racking up insurance-covered medical expenses that cost more than their contributions.According to the NHIS, foreigners’ health insurance contributions have exceeded their actual benefit value for years, resulting in a combined surplus of one-point-68 trillion won in the recent four years through 2021.