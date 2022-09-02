National Security Adviser Vows to Seek Constructive Talks to Enhance Security Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said that he will seek constructive discussions with the U.S. and Japan to further enhance trilateral security cooperation.Kim made the remarks to reporters as he departed for Hawaii on Wednesday for trilateral talks with his American and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command the following day.He said that the meeting will focus on bolstering security cooperation among the three nations in light of the grave security situation on the Korean Peninsula.The adviser expressed hope that the gatherings will serve as a chance to seek ways to effectively respond to growing threats by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.Separate bilateral meetings with each counterpart are also on the schedule, and Kim said that he will discuss the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act with Sullivan as Seoul considers the matter an economic security issue.