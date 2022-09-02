Menu Content

‘Living in Korea’ Guidebook Available in 13 Languages for Multicultural Families

Written: 2022-09-01 17:31:02Updated: 2022-09-01 19:12:39

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Institute for Healthy Family(KIHF) said on Thursday that it has distributed “Guidebook for Living in Korea” online in the form of an ebook to help multicultural families and foreigners residing in the country better adapt to Korean society.

The guide, which is available in 13 different languages including English, Chinese, Vietnamese and Japanese, contains a wide range of useful information that immigrants should know in everyday life as well as tips about Korean culture, child education and the social security system.
 
Readers can also learn how to use local agencies such as family centers and how to apply for a job.
 
Voice-enabled services are also available in six languages to those who have a reading or sight impairment.
 
The guidebook can be downloaded from www.liveinkorea.kr and www.krguide.kr.
