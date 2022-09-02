Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Growth Pace of Inflation Slowed for First Time in 7 Months in August

Written: 2022-09-02 09:05:07Updated: 2022-09-02 10:15:39

Growth Pace of Inflation Slowed for First Time in 7 Months in August

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices rose nearly six percent on-year last month, but the growth pace slowed for the first time in seven months.

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's consumer price index stood at 108-point-62 in August, up five-point-seven percent from a year earlier.

Despite increasing over last year, the August figure represented a slowing rate of growth for the first time since January following a rate of six-point-three percent in July, the largest on-year gain in 23 years and eight months since November 1998.

Prices of commodities rose seven-point-six percent in August from a year earlier. The prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products rose seven percent on-year, with vegetable prices soaring nearly 28 percent.

The prices of industrial goods also rose seven percent, while the prices of petroleum products soared almost 20 percent on-year.

Service prices also gained four-point-one percent from a year earlier in August.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose four-point-four percent on-year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >