Hinnamnor Leaves One Missing, Flooded Roads, Power Outages

Photo : KBS News

At least one person is missing and thousands of people were forced to evacuate as Super Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country on Tuesday morning.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, a 24-year-old person went missing after falling into a stream in Ulju County of the southeastern city of Ulsan at around 1 a.m.More than 34-hundred people from some 26-hundred households across the nation had to evacuate temporarily.Over 280 hectares of farmland were hit by the massive typhoon, including on Jeju Island and in Gangwon Province, with some 20-thousand households nationwide suffering power outages due to heavy rains and strong winds.Hinnamnor also caused flooded roads in southern regions, with many parts of Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province inundated and closed to traffic.Train operations will also be adjusted until 3 p.m. Tuesday.