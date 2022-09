Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed his nominees for chief prosecutor and head of the antitrust agency after the National Assembly failed to deliver confirmation hearing reports.The presidential office said on Friday that President Yoon will promptly present certificates of appointment to prosecutor general nominee Lee Won-seok and Fair Trade Commission Chair nominee Han Ki-jeong.Lee and Han went through parliamentary confirmation hearings early this month, but the relevant committees failed to adopt hearing reports by the Thursday deadline due to partisan differences.Although the presidential office requested that parliament send confirmation hearing reports on the pair after inaction by the legislative body in accordance with the law, no documents were sent by the deadline, allowing Yoon to make the appointments.