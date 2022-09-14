Yoon to Reinforce Anti-stalking Law after Killing of Subway Station Worker

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to reinforce the anti-stalking law after a young woman was allegedly murdered by a man who was already charged with stalking her.
During a question-and-answer session with reporters as he arrived to work on Friday, Yoon acknowledged criticisms over insufficiencies in the anti-stalking law that have come to the fore since the incident transpired two days ago.
The president told reporters he had ordered the justice ministry to supplement the law to prevent a recurrence of such crimes and to prioritize victim protection.
On Wednesday, police arrested a man in his 30s, identified by his surname Jeon, inside a public restroom at Seoul's Sindang Station after he allegedly stabbed the 20-something victim to death.
The murder occured a day before the suspect was to be sentenced by a court on five counts of charges, including stalking, illegally filming and threatening the victim.