Yoon to Reinforce Anti-stalking Law after Killing of Subway Station Worker

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to reinforce the anti-stalking law after a young woman was allegedly murdered by a man who was already charged with stalking her.During a question-and-answer session with reporters as he arrived to work on Friday, Yoon acknowledged criticisms over insufficiencies in the anti-stalking law that have come to the fore since the incident transpired two days ago.The president told reporters he had ordered the justice ministry to supplement the law to prevent a recurrence of such crimes and to prioritize victim protection.On Wednesday, police arrested a man in his 30s, identified by his surname Jeon, inside a public restroom at Seoul's Sindang Station after he allegedly stabbed the 20-something victim to death.The murder occured a day before the suspect was to be sentenced by a court on five counts of charges, including stalking, illegally filming and threatening the victim.