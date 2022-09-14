Chinese Museum Removes History-distorting Chronological Table from Exhibition

Photo : KBS News

Following controversy over the omission of Korean kingdoms in an exhibition, the National Museum of China has removed the offending chronological table.After sending two letters in protest to the museum in Beijing, the National Museum of Korea confirmed on Friday that the Chinese side responded positively and expressed hope that the two sides can continue with amicable collaborations.Suspicions were raised that the Chinese museum had intentionally excluded the ancient kingdoms of Goguryeo and Balhae from the timeline of Korean history in an exhibit on ancient bronzeware jointly prepared by the national museums of South Korea, China and Japan.Once aware of the issue, the Korean museum threatened to recall artifacts it lent the Chinese side unless the omission was rectified. Seoul’s foreign ministry also vowed to respond to any historical distortion by China, saying the issue is a matter of Korean identity.