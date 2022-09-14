Menu Content

Top Office: Guest House Necessary for New Presidential Complex

Written: 2022-09-16 15:35:17Updated: 2022-09-16 15:36:47

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has expressed confidence that members of the public will sympathize with the need for a state guest house at the new presidential complex.

In a Friday briefing, a top office official said a reception hall is an inevitable necessity in order for the president to receive guests both foreign and domestic in a dignified manner.

The official noted that since the office was relocated, official events have been held at external venues around Seoul including hotels, the War Memorial and the National Museum of Korea, pointing out that such arrangements incur significant security costs and inconvenience the public unnecessarily.

The notion that the former state guest house at the Cheong Wa Dae compound could be used was dismissed out of hand, with the official saying the facility is already open to the public.

Earlier on Friday, it was revealed that a budget of more than 80 billion won has been requested for the construction of a state guest house and other related facilities at the new presidential office complex.

Regarding the doubling of an earlier estimate, the official said the previous cost was only for the relocation of the presidential office.
