Yoon Orders Guest House Plan be Scrapped after One Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the government to completely scrap the plan to build a state guest house for the new presidential complex just a day after it was unveiled.Senior presidential secretary for public affairs Kim Eun-hye conveyed Yoon's order to the media late Friday. The president was quoted as saying that after Cheong Wa Dae was returned to the public, his office sought to prepare a facility for state events that can be a future asset belonging to the country and not the presidential office.According to Kim, Yoon however added there has not been enough explanation of such purpose and went on to order that the project's budget be immediately withdrawn so that it does not cause concern to the Korean people.Earlier the government submitted to parliament a budget request of over 80 billion won for the guest house construction which was slammed by media and the political opposition for squandering taxpayers money.One presidential official had reasoned that a reception hall is a necessity for the president to receive guests in a dignified manner.