Yoon Departs for New York to Attend UN General Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has departed for the United States for a three-day visit after attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain.Yoon and his entourage left for New York at around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Korea time, aboard South Korea’s Code One from London Stansted Airport.President Yoon will rest after arriving in New York, where he will attend the UN General Assembly and deliver a keynote speech on Tuesday outlining his vision for expanding global solidarity among countries that respect and share the values of freedom.The president will also hold summit talks with the leaders of the United States and possibly Japan on the sidelines of the General Assembly to discuss bilateral ties and pending issues.On the first leg of his three-nation tour, President Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday along with some 500 heads of state and royals.Before departing for the U.S., Yoon said on his social media that not just Britain but the world is mourning the passing of Her Majesty, adding he would not forget the queen's dedication to freedom and peace, the universal values of mankind.