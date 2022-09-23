Menu Content

Prime Minister: Gov't, Ruling Party to Discuss Anti-Stalking Measures

Written: 2022-09-25 14:17:26Updated: 2022-09-25 16:50:41

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Sunday that the government and the ruling party will discuss pan-governmental measures to prevent heinous obsessive crimes such as stalking.

The prime minister made the statement during his opening remarks for a high-level consultation meeting of the government and the ruling People Power Party at his official residence.

Han said that the meeting would discuss pan-government measures to deal with stalking and obsessive crimes that are posing a threat to public security, as well as voice phishing crimes whose damage is concentrated on low-income people.

The meeting comes after a shocking murder case at a subway station.

Last week, the suspect, an employee of the Seoul Metro, was arrested a week after stabbing a female colleague in her 20s to death in the subway station's ladies' room. It was a day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking and harassment against the victim.
