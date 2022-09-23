Hanwha Group Signs Tentative Deal to Buy Daewoo Shipbuilding

Photo : KBS News

Hanwha Group said on Monday that it has signed a tentative agreement with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering(DSME) to invest two trillion won in return for a 49 percent stake in the shipbuilder.The country's seventh largest conglomerate said that it also signed an agreement with the state-run Korea Development Bank(KDB), DSME's biggest shareholder, on cooperation for normalizing the shipbuilder.The KDB currently owns a 55-point-68 percent stake in the shipbuilder. If Hanwha is selected as the final bidder, it will hold a 49-point-three percent stake in DSME, while the KDB will see its stake shrink to 28-point-two percent.However, the final investor may change as the sale of DSME will be conducted in a so-called stalking horse bid, in which the preliminary bidder suggests its price ahead of an open auction, and other bidders submit their prices later.The KDB will place a tender notice on Tuesday and give a period of three weeks open to other bids.