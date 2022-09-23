Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Hanwha Group Signs Tentative Deal to Buy Daewoo Shipbuilding

Written: 2022-09-26 18:49:34Updated: 2022-09-26 18:53:19

Hanwha Group Signs Tentative Deal to Buy Daewoo Shipbuilding

Photo : KBS News

Hanwha Group said on Monday that it has signed a tentative agreement with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering(DSME) to invest two trillion won in return for a 49 percent stake in the shipbuilder.

The country's seventh largest conglomerate said that it also signed an agreement with the state-run Korea Development Bank(KDB), DSME's biggest shareholder, on cooperation for normalizing the shipbuilder. 

The KDB currently owns a 55-point-68 percent stake in the shipbuilder. If Hanwha is selected as the final bidder, it will hold a 49-point-three percent stake in DSME, while the KDB will see its stake shrink to 28-point-two percent. 

However, the final investor may change as the sale of DSME will be conducted in a so-called stalking horse bid, in which the preliminary bidder suggests its price ahead of an open auction, and other bidders submit their prices later.

The KDB will place a tender notice on Tuesday and give a period of three weeks open to other bids.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >