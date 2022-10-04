Consumer Price Growth Slows for Second Month in September

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices rose over five percent on-year last month while growth slowed for the second consecutive month.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the country's consumer price index stood at 108-point-93 in September, up five-point-six percent from a year earlier, with inflation slowing from August after spiking to the six-percent range in June from three-point-six percent in January.Prices of commodities rose seven-point-two percent in September from a year earlier, with the prices of industrial goods rising six-point-seven percent. In particular, petroleum products spiked 16-point-six percent on-year.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products rose six-point-two percent on-year, while the prices of electricity, gas and water jumped 14-point-six percent.Service prices also gained four-point-two percent from a year earlier.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose four-point-five percent on-year in September.