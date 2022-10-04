Vehicles Turning Right without First Stopping to Face Fines

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Wednesday, police will crack down on vehicles that fail to come to a full stop before turning right on an intersection with a pedestrian crossing.The Korean National Police Agency said it will enforce the measure after a three-month grace period expired on revisions to the Road Traffic Act aimed at shoring up pedestrian safety.A vehicle that makes a right turn at an intersection without coming to a halt when the pedestrian light is green will be slapped with a 60-thousand won fine as well as ten penalty points.The revisions, which came to effect on July 12, sought to boost protection for pedestrians and to compel drivers making right turns to come to a complete stop even if a pedestrian is only waiting to cross to the other side of the road.Initially, police had set the grace period for a month but decided to extend it to three months as a majority of drivers were not aware of the revisions and amid criticism that the standard to stop at the intersections is vague.