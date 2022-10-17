National Security Office Forms Task Force in Response to Kakao Network Failure

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Security Office has decided to form a pan-government cybersecurity task force to respond to the massive Kakao network failure caused by a data center fire over the weekend.The presidential office on Monday announced that the task force will hold a meeting presided over by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han to discuss the nation's cybersecurity situation.An official from the presidential office explained that the task force was established because the Kakao incident showed that such an incident could affect not only the people's livelihoods but also national security.Since the event confirmed that disruptions to the nation's platform-based communication network can have very large social ripple effects, the task force will discuss what to do on the national security level and possible measures in the case of a repeat occurrence.The meeting is expected to be attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of National Defense, the National Intelligence Service, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, the National Police Agency, and the Defense Security Support Command.