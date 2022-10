Photo : YONHAP News

The police have confirmed the identities of 140 out of 151 victims who were killed in a crowd crush during Halloween festivities on Saturday night.Police said that as of 11 a.m. Sunday, they have confirmed the identities of most of the victims and are notifying the victims' next of kin.Inquiry about the victims' identities is possible by calling the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 02-700-4098 and 4053.At least 151 people were killed and many others were injured in a crowd crush during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of Seoul late Saturday night.