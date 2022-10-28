Standards Regulator Censors Graphic Videos, Photos of Itaewon Disaster

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Communications Standards Commission(KCSC) has swiftly censored eleven photos and videos after deeming them too graphic in their portrayal of the fatal Itaewon disaster.The commission said on Monday that the decision, the first of its kind related to the incident, was fast-tracked onto the agenda considering the imperativeness of the matter.Its members unanimously agreed that the eleven photos and videos violated standards by graphically portraying the physical and mental anguish of the subjects, adding that it remains vigilant against graphic videos and unsubstantiated claims promoting prejudice against the victims.The KCSC added it was strengthening cooperation with related organizations like the Korea Communications Commission and the National Police Agency as videos and photos of the accident were spreading on the back of anonymity and virality.In addition, the commission also requested that major platforms such as Naver and Kakao as well as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok strengthen their filtering standards.It has also asked broadcasters to help protect the victims and their families by providing accurate information, while calling on businesses and users of various platforms to help filter information to prevent secondary damage to the victims and their families.