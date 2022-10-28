Opposition Parties Call for Parliamentary Probe into Itaewon Tragedy

Photo : YONHAP News

Two opposition parties called for a parliamentary investigation to determine the cause of the deadly Itaewon crush and where responsibility lies.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) classified the tragedy as a man-made disaster due to the government's incompetence, with floor leader Park Hong-keun saying on Friday that the National Assembly must conduct a probe where nothing is off-limits.Justice Party floor leader Lee Eun-ju, who initially proposed the probe, met with Hong as well as ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Joo Ho-Young, telling Joo that it is the parliament’s duty and responsibility to answer the public’s call for the truth.Joo, for his part, expressed concern that an Assembly probe could disrupt the ongoing police investigation and only served to spark a political strife, adding that his party will be open to a parliamentary investigation if and when the police probe is deemed insufficient.