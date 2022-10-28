Special Investigation Headquarters Questions 85 People in Itaewon Crush Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Police Agency's special investigation headquarters probing the deadly Itaewon crowd crush has so far questioned 85 witnesses and victims.At a press conference on Friday, the headquarters chief said the list includes 67 witnesses and people injured in the tragedy, 14 people from nearby businesses, the head of the emergency situation room at the Yongsan Police Station and three police officers dispatched to the scene, none of whom have been booked.Over 140 surveillance footage recordings are being analyzed, with the National Forensic Service in the process of reconstructing the situation at the time of the incident through a 3D simulation.The team plans to first determine the exact cause of the tragedy before looking into allegations that the Yongsan police and the district office had failed to take necessary safety precautions as well as accusations that the police responded negligently.The questioning of relevant people will be carried out after the team analyzes evidence obtained from its raid of eight locations, including the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency(SMPA) as well as the Yongsan police and district office.Investigators are also expected to launch a probe into two senior superintendent-level officers – the SMPA's emergency call dispatcher and the chief of the Yongsan Police – for alleged dereliction of duty. They have both been removed from duty and placed on disciplinary leave.