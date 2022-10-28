Police Disclose More 112 Calls Related to Deadly Crush on Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Police Agency has disclosed two more 112 emergency calls received in the hours leading up to the deadly Itaewon crowd crush last Saturday.Of the 93 calls that came in on Saturday between 6 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. when the tragedy occurred, 13 expressed concern over safety and the Halloween crowd gathering in Itaewon.The police announced earlier in the week that there were eleven such calls from around 6:30 p.m and that officers were dispatched in response to four of them, but after a KBS reported on two similar calls made before the cited time period, the police added two to their count.On Saturday evening, the police also received dozens of traffic-related calls from citizens complaining about illegally parked cars on the street causing congestion. Officers passed on the information to local district offices without taking further measures.