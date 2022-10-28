Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Int'l Federation of Journalists Condemns Ban of MBC from Pres. Plane

Written: 2022-11-16 09:02:22Updated: 2022-11-16 10:00:13

Int'l Federation of Journalists Condemns Ban of MBC from Pres. Plane

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Federation of Journalists(IFJ) has condemned the presidential office's decision to bar reporters of local broadcaster MBC from boarding the presidential plane during President Yoon Suk Yeol's tour of Southeast Asia.

The IFJ said in a statement on its website that it condemns the exclusion of media based on critical reporting of the president and his administration.

Calling for South Korea’s proud history of democracy and press freedom to be defended, the organization said that Yoon's continued targeting of MBC "sets a dangerous precedent."

It added that the South Korean media has rightly defended its freedom and the IFJ commends the solidarity of ongoing efforts from journalists and those in the media to call out government acts of intimidation and censorship through attempts to block media access.

The top office banned MBC reporters from boarding the presidential plane during Yoon's trip, claiming that the broadcaster has engaged in repeated distortions and biased reporting on foreign affairs, namely coverage of the “hot mic” scandal during Yoon’s trip to the U.S.

An MBC report during Yoon's trip to the U.S. in September claimed that the president had used crude language in a remark about U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress, a claim the top office denied while criticizing the broadcaster for damaging South Korea-U.S. relations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >