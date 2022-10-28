Interior Ministry, Seoul City Gov't Raided over Deadly Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

A special police team investigating the Itaewon crowd crush has raided 22 more locations on Thursday, including the interior ministry and the Seoul metropolitan government.The police team sent 65 investigators to 12 emergency response-related offices of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and eight in Seoul City Hall as well as two offices of Seoul's self-governing police body to seize evidence in the afternoon.The raids suggest that the investigation is widening to the interior ministry and the Seoul city government after the team investigated seven high-level officials for failing to prevent or promptly respond to the deadly accident.Earlier on Tuesday, the team looked into public officials related to emergency response from the interior ministry and the city government as references and confirmed the timeline of events on the day of the disaster.The team is now also investigating interior minister Lee Sang-min on charges of professional negligence resulting in death and dereliction of duty following a recent complaint filed against him by a union of firefighters.