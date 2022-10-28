Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Interior Ministry, Seoul City Gov't Raided over Deadly Itaewon Crowd Crush

Written: 2022-11-17 15:45:16Updated: 2022-11-17 15:59:04

Interior Ministry, Seoul City Gov't Raided over Deadly Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

A special police team investigating the Itaewon crowd crush has raided 22 more locations on Thursday, including the interior ministry and the Seoul metropolitan government.

The police team sent 65 investigators to 12 emergency response-related offices of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and eight in Seoul City Hall as well as two offices of Seoul's self-governing police body to seize evidence in the afternoon.

The raids suggest that the investigation is widening to the interior ministry and the Seoul city government after the team investigated seven high-level officials for failing to prevent or promptly respond to the deadly accident.

Earlier on Tuesday, the team looked into public officials related to emergency response from the interior ministry and the city government as references and confirmed the timeline of events on the day of the disaster.

The team is now also investigating interior minister Lee Sang-min on charges of professional negligence resulting in death and dereliction of duty following a recent complaint filed against him by a union of firefighters.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >