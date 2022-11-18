S. Korea's F-35A Fighters Bomb Mock N. Korean Missile Launchers

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military on Friday deployed stealth fighters to bomb a mock target in the shape of a transporter erector launcher(TEL), often used by North Korea to launch its missiles. in response to the North’s test of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) earlier in the day.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the South Korean air force sent up its F-35A stealth fighters of carried out the strike of the mock target with GBU-12 laser-guided bombs at a firing range in Gangwon Province as part of a joint drill with the U.S.The JCS said that the drill highlights how the warplanes can covertly approach and strike the target without being detected by the enemy.Meanwhile, four South Korean F-35A fighters and four U.S. F-16 fighters flew in a combined attack formation over the East Sea as part of the exerciseThe agency said that the strike drill and the joint air exercise demonstrated the allies' strong resolve to respond decisively to any threats and provocations, including the North's ICBMs, and their overwhelming ability and readiness to strike the enemy with precision.The office added that the military is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining the readiness posture with close coordination with Washington.