Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

S. Korea's F-35A Fighters Bomb Mock N. Korean Missile Launchers

Written: 2022-11-18 19:15:05Updated: 2022-11-18 19:17:16

S. Korea's F-35A Fighters Bomb Mock N. Korean Missile Launchers

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military on Friday deployed stealth fighters to bomb a mock target in the shape of a transporter erector launcher(TEL), often used by North Korea to launch its missiles. in response to the North’s test of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) earlier in the day.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the South Korean air force sent up its F-35A stealth fighters of carried out the strike of the mock target with GBU-12 laser-guided bombs at a firing range in Gangwon Province as part of a joint drill with the U.S. 

The JCS said that the drill highlights how the warplanes can covertly approach and strike the target without being detected by the enemy.  

Meanwhile, four South Korean F-35A fighters and four U.S. F-16 fighters flew in a combined attack formation over the East Sea as part of the exercise

The agency said that the strike drill and the joint air exercise demonstrated the allies' strong resolve to respond decisively to any threats and provocations, including the North's ICBMs, and their overwhelming ability and readiness to strike the enemy with precision.

The office added that the military is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining the readiness posture with close coordination with Washington.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >