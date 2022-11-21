Marine Corps Commemorates Soldiers Killed in Yeonpyeong Artillery Attack

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony on Wednesday commemorated sacrifices made by two South Korean marines who were killed by the North Korean artillery shelling of Yeonpyeong Island 12 years ago.Around 200 people attended the ceremony at Daejeon National Cemetery hosted by the Marine Corps, including the soldiers' families, war veterans, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lee Jong-ho and Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Tae-sung.A defense ministry official delivered a speech on behalf of minister Lee Jong-sup, who is on an overseas trip, that said the military is maintaining a firm readiness posture bolstered by the fighting spirit passed on by the two heroes.Should North Korea conduct a direct provocation, the minister said the military will exercise the nation’s right to self-defense with an immediate and stern response.The artillery attack on the northwestern island near the maritime border occurred on November 23, 2010, killing two soldiers and two civilians.