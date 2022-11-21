Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

More Officials Facing Charges in Itaewon Tragedy Probe

Written: 2022-11-23 13:51:03Updated: 2022-11-23 14:42:02

More Officials Facing Charges in Itaewon Tragedy Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

More officials from the police, fire service, Yongsan District Office and transport authority are facing charges in relation to the fatal Itaewon crowd crush.

The police investigation team probing the tragedy has announced that Song Byung-joo, a superintendent-level officer who was in charge of the Itaewon area’s 112 emergency hotline at the time, faces charges of professional negligence resulting in death.

Yoo Seung-jae, the Yongsan District deputy chief, is under scrutiny for the same charges.

Park Sung-min, a superintendent general-level officer alleged to have played a role in the deletion of a safety risk analysis report drawn up prior to Halloween festivities, is now a suspect in the case and will be questioned by investigators on Thursday.

The investigative headquarters has applied charges to 17 people to date, including a senior inspector-level officer who died in an apparent suicide.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >