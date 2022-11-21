More Officials Facing Charges in Itaewon Tragedy Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

More officials from the police, fire service, Yongsan District Office and transport authority are facing charges in relation to the fatal Itaewon crowd crush.The police investigation team probing the tragedy has announced that Song Byung-joo, a superintendent-level officer who was in charge of the Itaewon area’s 112 emergency hotline at the time, faces charges of professional negligence resulting in death.Yoo Seung-jae, the Yongsan District deputy chief, is under scrutiny for the same charges.Park Sung-min, a superintendent general-level officer alleged to have played a role in the deletion of a safety risk analysis report drawn up prior to Halloween festivities, is now a suspect in the case and will be questioned by investigators on Thursday.The investigative headquarters has applied charges to 17 people to date, including a senior inspector-level officer who died in an apparent suicide.