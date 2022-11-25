Bento Expresses Satisfaction with Thursday's Scoreless Draw with Uruguay

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national football team head coach Paulo Bento has expressed satisfaction with Team Korea’s performance in its first group match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.Shortly after South Korea held Uruguay to a scoreless draw in their Group H opener on Thursday, Bento said in a TV interview that it was a good match, adding that his side played well against a strong team and got an overall fair result.Asked if he has become more confident about the prospects of South Korea advancing to the Round of 16, Bento simply said that the match was good and his confidence about the team's prospects has not changed.Placed 28th in the FIFA rankings, Team Korea had entered Thursday’s match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan as the clear underdog, having lost six times in its eight previous duels with the 14th-ranked South American side.Though it failed to meet its goal of securing three points, Thursday’s draw earned Team Korea one point for a smooth start in the world’s premier football event.South Korea will face Ghana on Monday and Portugal next Friday.