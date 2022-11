Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is trailing Ghana 2-0 at halftime in their second Group H match at the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Monday night.Twenty-four minutes after kickoff at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan at 10 p.m., Korea time, Mohammed Salisu gave Ghana the lead by connecting on the end of Jordan Ayew’s freekick into the box.Mohammad Kudus extended the lead ten minutes later with a header off a cross also from Ayew.Korea and Ghana evenly split their last six showdowns with three wins each, but Team Korea managed to win only one of the four recent duels with the western African side, with their last contest in June of 2014 ending in Ghana thrashing Korea 4-0.