Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s World Cup campaign came to an end with a 4-1 loss to five-time winners Brazil in their 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Monday night.Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all got on the scoresheet for Brazil in the first half, while South Korea pulled one back with a long-range effort from Paik Seung-ho in the second half.South Korea end their World Cup campaign after a 0-0 draw against Uruguay, a 3-2 loss against Ghana and an upset 2-1 win over Portugal in the group stage. Brazil will face Croatia in the Quarter-finals.