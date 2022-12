Photo : YONHAP News

The pre-tax annual salary of an average office worker last year topped 40 million won for the first time.According to statistics by the National Tax Service released Wednesday, over 19-point-nine million workers filed for year-end tax adjustments for 2021, up two-point-four percent on-year.Their combined taxable earned income amounted to 803-point-two trillion won, or an average of 40 million-240-thousand won per person, up by more than five percent from the previous year, marking the first time the figure surpassed the 40 million mark.By region, Sejong city had the highest average salary at over 47 million won followed by Seoul, Ulsan and Gyeonggi Province.The number of workers earning more than 100 million won a year rose to one-point-12 million last year, up 22-point-six percent from a year ago and the first time it exceeded the one million threshold.