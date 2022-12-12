Menu Content

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases at 66,953

Written: 2022-12-16 10:06:08Updated: 2022-12-16 10:21:48

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest daily COVID-19 tally registered in the 60-thousand range amid the winter resurgence of the virus.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that 66-thousand-953 new cases were compiled on Thursday, including 82 cases from overseas, raising the total caseload over the 28-million mark. 

The daily tally dropped by some three-thousand from a day earlier, but rose by some 42-hundred compared to last week and 14-thousand from two weeks prior. It also marks the largest tally for a Friday in 14 weeks. 

Health authorities said the average daily tally this week is expected to post over 60-thousand for the first time since the first week of September. 

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by nine from the previous day to 474, and has remained above 400 since November 19.

Thursday added 66 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 31-thousand-298. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
