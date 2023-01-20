Menu Content

Poll: 6 in 10 S. Koreans Intend to Keep Wearing Masks

Written: 2023-01-20 13:16:50

Photo : YONHAP News

A poll has found that six out of ten people in South Korea oppose the government's decision to ease the indoor mask mandate to a recommendation later this month.

According to a survey of two-thousand-200 adults nationwide January 11 to 12 conducted by Lotte Group's customer-centered platform company, Lotte Members, 59 percent of respondents opposed the mandate lifting.

Sixty-five-point-five percent said they planned to continue wearing masks. Seventy-two-point-three percent of female respondents said that they will continue, while the same response came from 58-point-seven percent of male respondents.

By age group, 69-point-one percent of those in their 50s said they would wear masks, declining slightly to 67-point-six percent among those in their 40s and 61-point-nine percent in the 30s group, before dropping sharply to 51 percent in the 20s group.

Sixty-seven-point-nine percent of respondents said they would wear masks on public transportation, 51-point-eight percent at department stores and conglomerate-run discount chains, and 51-point-six percent at movie theaters.

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-one percentage points.
