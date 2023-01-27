Gov't to Extend Short-Term Visa Restrictions for Travelers from China

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will extend short-term visa restrictions for travelers from China in the wake of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country.According to the Cental Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, the visa restrictions, initially effective through the end of this month, will be extended until February 28.Authorities said visa issuance could resume earlier if the virus situation in China improves.Data shows 890 out of one-thousand-404 overseas entries of COVID-19 infection during the past two weeks were from China. The cumulative positive rate of short-term visitors since PCR testing upon entry became mandatory for those from China on January 2 was ten-point-four percent.The required PCR testing within 48 hours prior to departure and post-entry for travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau will also remain through the end of February.