Fire at Textile Factory in Daegu Extinguished, Damage Over 5,000m2

Written: 2023-02-01 14:00:28Updated: 2023-02-01 16:34:00

Photo : KBS News

A fire broke out at a textile factory in the southeastern city of Daegu on Wednesday morning, prompting fire authorities to issue a second-stage emergency response order. 

According to authorities, the fire broke out at 6:50 a.m. at the Seongseo Industrial Complex in Daegu, and spread to an adjacent factory. 

No casualties have been reported, with a worker inside the textile factory evacuating right after the fire broke out. 

Over five-thousand square meters, covering three building units, were estimated to have been damaged. 

Fire authorities issued a first-stage emergency response order at 7:05 a.m. and raised it by one notch at 7:29 a.m., mobilizing some 70 vehicles, three helicopters and about 200 firefighters. 

The main fire was reportedly contained at around 8:45 a.m. while the remaining flames were finally put out at 11:14 p.m. 

Police and fire authorities planned to investigate the cause of the fire after it was fully extinguished.
