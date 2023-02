Photo : YONHAP News

Vice foreign ministers of seven countries in the Indo-Pacific region held phone talks on Wednesday to discuss responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and energy support for Ukraine.Seoul's foreign ministry said that second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon spoke on the phone with his counterparts from the United States, Japan, Australia, India, New Zealand and Vietnam.Lee reportedly explained recent improvements in South Korea's COVID-19 situation, including the removal of the indoor mask mandate.The vice minister also mentioned Seoul's humanitarian assistance to support Ukraine in the energy sector.The ministry said the vice ministers agreed to continue to enhance cooperation in efforts to fight the pandemic.